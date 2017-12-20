Filed Under:Local TV, United Steelworkers Union

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Santa came early, in the form of the United Steelworkers Union.

A $500,000 donation is going to help local children with special needs get adaptive bikes, strollers and iPads to communicate.

The USW just announced it’s giving $500,000 to Variety – the Children’s Charity of Pittsburgh.

Variety is now seeking families who want a bike or stroller, designed for each individual child with special needs, through the My Bike program.

Anyone who wants an iPad through the My Voice program should contact Variety.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch