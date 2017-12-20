Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Santa came early, in the form of the United Steelworkers Union.
A $500,000 donation is going to help local children with special needs get adaptive bikes, strollers and iPads to communicate.
The USW just announced it’s giving $500,000 to Variety – the Children’s Charity of Pittsburgh.
Variety is now seeking families who want a bike or stroller, designed for each individual child with special needs, through the My Bike program.
Anyone who wants an iPad through the My Voice program should contact Variety.