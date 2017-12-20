Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A school van driver has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a non-verbal female student.

According to police, the incident happened near the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

A witness told police she was walking her dog when she saw the van parked near the school. As she passed the van, she claims the driver was seated next to a student and was inappropriately touching the girl.

He has since been identified as 71-year-old Lavalle Tucker.

The witness said she banged on the van’s window and yelled, which startled Tucker and he stopped touching the girl.

The witness proceeded to take a photo of the van’s license plate and reported the incident to school officials.

Police were called to the scene and Tucker was arrested a short time later.

He is facing a list of charges including, corruption of minors, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Tucker is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and faces a preliminary hearing on Dec. 29.

