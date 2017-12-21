By Paul Martino
Filed Under:Beaver County, Beaver Falls, Charmeairria Stanford, Child Abuse, Local TV, Paul Martino

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Police in Beaver Falls say a mother is accused of using a two-by-four to discipline her daughter over homework.

According to police, Charmeairria Stanford hit the 9-year-old girl with it every time she got an answer wrong.

Investigators say the girl’s father took her to the emergency room with severe bruising to her back and arm. X-rays showed no broken bones.

The girl is now being cared for by her father.

Stanford is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment.

