BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Police in Beaver Falls say a mother is accused of using a two-by-four to discipline her daughter over homework.
According to police, Charmeairria Stanford hit the 9-year-old girl with it every time she got an answer wrong.
Investigators say the girl’s father took her to the emergency room with severe bruising to her back and arm. X-rays showed no broken bones.
The girl is now being cared for by her father.
Stanford is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment.
