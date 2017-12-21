Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police in Bethel Park say a woman possibly abducted by her ex-boyfriend Thursday evening at South Hills Village has been found in good health.

According to police, 27-year-old Ashley Siweckyj has an active Protection from Abuse Order against her estranged boyfriend, 24-year-old Dwayne Holmes-Bey. A warrant remains out for his arrest for violating that order.

Investigators say the incident was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. when someone called the Bethel Park Police Department from South Hills Village to report an alleged incident.

The person told police Siweckyj was in distress and asking for police because Holmes-Bey was “following and stalking her.”

Authorities say the person who reported the incident told police Holmes-Bey said of Siweckyj, “She is going with me.” He then reached to his hip area, indicating a possible weapon, and said, “I’ll show you what I’m going to do about it.”

Police say Holmes-Bey has a violent past, including another alleged abduction incident.

Siweckyj and Holmes-Bey reportedly left the South Hills area in an Uber, heading towards the city and Station Square. Police said she had been found just before 11 p.m.

Police are warning the public to use extreme caution if they come in contact with Holmes-Bey.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call Bethel Park Police immediately at 412-833-2000.