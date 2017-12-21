Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
FARMINGTON (KDKA) – Two people were injured in a ski lift accident at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort Thursday morning.
According to Nemacolin officials, two employees were injured when their “high-reach vehicle” overturned. They were said to be performing routine maintenance on the Sun Dial Lodge’s Quick Jump.
Both were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
