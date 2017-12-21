Filed Under:Local TV, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FARMINGTON (KDKA) – Two people were injured in a ski lift accident at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort Thursday morning.

According to Nemacolin officials, two employees were injured when their “high-reach vehicle” overturned. They were said to be performing routine maintenance on the Sun Dial Lodge’s Quick Jump.

Both were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch