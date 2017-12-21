Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are celebrating the holiday season.
They released their annual “Christmas Card” Thursday night during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena.
This year, it’s a twist on a holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” starring Sidney Crosby as Ralphie, who has a BB gun on the top of his wish list.
We triple-dog-dare ya to watch our holiday video! pic.twitter.com/S0ccxbbHYq
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 22, 2017
Some of the stars of the movie, in town recently for Steel City Con, even make a surprise appearance.
You can watch the full video here.