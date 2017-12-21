Filed Under:A Christmas Story, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are celebrating the holiday season.

They released their annual “Christmas Card” Thursday night during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena.

This year, it’s a twist on a holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” starring Sidney Crosby as Ralphie, who has a BB gun on the top of his wish list.

Some of the stars of the movie, in town recently for Steel City Con, even make a surprise appearance.

You can watch the full video here.

