ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle, rollover crash along busy Route 51 in Westmoreland County on Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes, near Tom Clark Motor Sports in Rostraver Township.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 45-year-old Lenora Maiolo, from Donegal. She suffered multiple blunt force injuries, and died at the scene.
Rostraver Police say she was driving the SUV that flipped over. Her 60-year-old male passenger, from Mount Pleasant, was not seriously injured.
The coroner says Maiolo’s SUV traveled off the side of the road, returned, then hit the rear of a white sedan. The SUV then rammed into a hillside and that’s when it flipped over. The other car sustained some damage.
The 25-year-old Uniontown man driving the car was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
The accident shut down the northbound side of the road well into the evening hours. However, the southbound side was moving during the evening rush hour.
State police are investigating the crash.
The Coroner’s Office says speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.