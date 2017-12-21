By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Kym Gable, Lenora Maiolo, Local TV, Rostraver Township, Route 51, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle, rollover crash along busy Route 51 in Westmoreland County on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes, near Tom Clark Motor Sports in Rostraver Township.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 45-year-old Lenora Maiolo, from Donegal. She suffered multiple blunt force injuries, and died at the scene.

Rostraver Police say she was driving the SUV that flipped over. Her 60-year-old male passenger, from Mount Pleasant, was not seriously injured.

The coroner says Maiolo’s SUV traveled off the side of the road, returned, then hit the rear of a white sedan. The SUV then rammed into a hillside and that’s when it flipped over. The other car sustained some damage.

The 25-year-old Uniontown man driving the car was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The accident shut down the northbound side of the road well into the evening hours. However, the southbound side was moving during the evening rush hour.

State police are investigating the crash.

The Coroner’s Office says speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch