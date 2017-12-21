Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) – A Burgettstown Elementary School student received an early Christmas gift that he will never forget – a surprise reunion with his brother who is serving in the Army.
Army Private Tyler Spear, 19, began his service in August and has been stationed at Fort Lee in Virginia.
With the help of two teachers, Private Spear surprised his 9-year-old brother, Bryce, at the school on Wednesday.
A month ago, the students made Christmas cards for local veterans. One of the teachers set up the surprise by saying one of the veterans had come to the school to personally thank them for their support.
At that moment, Private Spear emerges in the hallway. Bryce begins to cry, immediately springs to his feet and runs to meet his brother. The two share a hug and high-five as the students and teachers clap.
When asked if his tears were happy or sad, Bryce replied, “Both.”