BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old girl killed in a crash.

Investigators say Savanna Porterfield lost control of her car while driving to school on Rich Hill Road in Bullskin Township.

“Went to negotiate a right curve, failed, went down over the embankment, the car rolled several times, and she succumb to her injuries,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater, of Pennsylvania State Police.

The exact cause of the accident is unknown, but investigators are not ruling out a distracted driver or mechanical mishap.

“Drive safe, be aware of your surroundings, be familiar with the roads and please wear your seatbelt,” said Trooper Broadwater.

Porterfield was a student at Connellsville Area High School.

Grief counselors are being made available for her classmates.

