PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Thursday was Todd Haley’s turn to talk about the excruciating final half minute of the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the New England Patriots.
The team’s offensive coordinator said that after Jesse James’ go-ahead touchdown was overruled by video replay, the second down play from the 10 yard line led to things going awry.
Darrius Heyward-Bey was tackled after catching Ben Roethlisberger’s pass, and the clock continued to run.
“That’s what we call an incomplete or out of bounds situation,” Haley said. “We don’t want the ball on the field of play there without a time out.”
Haley said he’s never going to question Roethlisberger’s decision to think that Heyward-Bey could get out bounds, but added, “the clock will not be running if things go the way they’re supposed to go”
Heyward-Bey, who has seen limited playing time as a receiver this season, said Thursday “you just try to make plays, you try to play football.”
On the next play, Roethlisberger’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by Duron Harmon.
Haley said, “We just can’t throw an interception.”
No, we can’t just throw an INT. But the refs helped by NOT calling the PI in the end zone and they were lucky (the ball flew up). You know what else they shouldn’t have done? The drive before the last Patriots TD drive- we got some penalties that pushed us back. It’s 2nd & 18, in our end. I want to say that we were around our own 30. Instead of being aggressive & throwing a short pass to try and get some of those yard sale back & make it 3rd & manageable, we run a draw play. A DRAW PLAY. Seems like they decided they were going to punt right then and there. If we could’ve at least got a field goal out of that drive, it would’ve helped a lot. It just doesn’t seem like Haley trusts Ben & it’s frustrating.