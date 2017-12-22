By Christine D'Antonio
Filed Under:AAA, Christine D'Antonio, Holiday Travel, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel through western Pennsylvania, as they head to their holiday destinations.

This weekend marks the beginning of the peak of the holiday travel season.

The PA Turnpike Commission says Friday will be one of the most congested days for traveling on that roadway, with 650,000 motorists expected.

The PA Turnpike is hoping to make traveling easier for motorists. Construction projects will be suspended, and all lanes will be open from 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. on Monday, January 1.

Security lines were long at Pittsburgh International Aiport well before 5 a.m. Friday morning. More than 500,000 travelers are expected to fly through PIT between Friday and Jan. 2.

AAA says it expects 107.3 million Americans nationwide will travel by planes, trains, automobiles and other modes of transportation during the year-end holiday period. That would be the highest year-end travel volume on record.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch