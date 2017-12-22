Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel through western Pennsylvania, as they head to their holiday destinations.
This weekend marks the beginning of the peak of the holiday travel season.
The PA Turnpike Commission says Friday will be one of the most congested days for traveling on that roadway, with 650,000 motorists expected.
The PA Turnpike is hoping to make traveling easier for motorists. Construction projects will be suspended, and all lanes will be open from 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. on Monday, January 1.
Security lines were long at Pittsburgh International Aiport well before 5 a.m. Friday morning. More than 500,000 travelers are expected to fly through PIT between Friday and Jan. 2.
Current view at #PittsburghInternationalAirport https://t.co/G3HLx5Nhvt
— Christine D’Antonio (@Cdantoniopgh) December 22, 2017
AAA says it expects 107.3 million Americans nationwide will travel by planes, trains, automobiles and other modes of transportation during the year-end holiday period. That would be the highest year-end travel volume on record.