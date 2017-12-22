Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PUNXSUTAWNEY (KDKA) — State police in Punxsutawney say there were four overdoses in the area in the last 48 hours.
According to state police, there were three overdoses in Clearfield County and one overdose in Clarion County.
One person died after the overdose, and the three others were revived.
State police say the overdoses were caused by suspected fentanyl that is being sold as heroin or as an additive to heroin.
“We are letting the public as well as the drug user be aware that our area is being flooded with a deadly cocktail that will cause an overdose which will most likely lead to death,” state police wrote in a release.
Anyone with information about the source of these and/or other dangerous drugs is asked to contact police.