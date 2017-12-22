Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mike Lewis II scored 20 on Friday night and Duquesne stopped San Francisco in the final seconds for a 67-65 win in an opening night matchup at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Duquesne (9-3) took the lead for good at 64-62 on Tarin Smith’s 3-point play with 1:11 left and Eric Williams Jr.’s dunk extended the lead to four with 16 seconds left. Matt McCarthy quickly answered with a 3-point play for San Francisco (7-5), Lewis hit 1 of 2 free throws a second later and that gave San Francisco a chance to tie or go ahead on the final play.

But Chase Foster missed a jumper with three seconds left and Duquesne won its seventh straight.

Lewis had 18 points in the second half including 11 during a 12-4 run that gave the Dukes a 52-41 lead. The Dons scored 12 straight to take their first lead of the second half at 56-55 and led again at 60-59 and 62-61.

Williams had 15 points and Smith scored 10 for the Dukes.

McCarthy finished with 19 for the Dons. Souley Boum added 14 and Foster 13.

