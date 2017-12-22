Filed Under:Dallas Love Field, Holiday Travel, Texas, Travel

DALLAS (KDKA) — Holiday travelers going to and from Dallas Love Field were delayed Friday morning after a fire forced the evacuation of passengers from the terminal.

According to the CBS affiliate in Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue officials say a small fire forced the evacuation of Dallas Love Field Airport. The fire reportedly broke out around 4:30 a.m.

Passengers were eventually allowed to return into the terminal around 6:30 a.m. but had to be re-screened at security. This created exceptionally long lines.

The Airport recommended passengers give themselves 1-hour and 30-minutes to ge through the TSA security checkpoint afterward.

