Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KDKA) — Holiday travelers going to and from Dallas Love Field were delayed Friday morning after a fire forced the evacuation of passengers from the terminal.

According to the CBS affiliate in Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue officials say a small fire forced the evacuation of Dallas Love Field Airport. The fire reportedly broke out around 4:30 a.m.

#BREAKING Fire scare at Love Field in Dallas this morning. People evacuated from terminals. Looks like they’re heading back in but what a mess. A live look from our @CBSDFW crew: pic.twitter.com/Hn0gzpaspL — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) December 22, 2017

Passengers were eventually allowed to return into the terminal around 6:30 a.m. but had to be re-screened at security. This created exceptionally long lines.

Passengers allowed back in but must be rescreened. Huge lines inside @DallasLoveField @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/iIlTvQtiDz — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) December 22, 2017

The Airport recommended passengers give themselves 1-hour and 30-minutes to ge through the TSA security checkpoint afterward.

Stay tuned with CBS for more.