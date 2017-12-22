Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Flurry

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Flurry is a timid and shy guy who is declawed and was found in his owner’s garage on Christmas morning. He lived in a home with two adults and two teenagers, but has never had the chance to interact with children. Although he is shy, he enjoys being petted and has lived with other cats. While he was a little overwhelmed when he first arrived, he’s becoming more comfortable with the help of staff and volunteers. Flurry is looking for that special person who can see past his shyness to the loving cat he really is!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Rocky

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Rocky! In November of 2016, I was left tied up and abandoned in a park. Thankfully, I was found by good, caring people who rescued me and brought me to Orphans of the Storm. However, I was very skinny and tested positive for heartworm.

My foster mom, Pam, gave me all the love and TLC that I needed. I gained weight and I’m thriving, and now look forward to having a forever family of my own.

I’m very sweet and love everyone. I’m gentle when meeting new people and taking treats. I’m house-trained and get along well with the dogs in my foster home. I am very strong and sometimes get excited and pull when I’m taking walks.The shelter staff is estimating my age to be around 8-years-old.

If you think that I would be a good addition to your family and would like to set up a time to meet me (as I am in a foster home), please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Rocky, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

