Chris McClain, president of The Gin Foundry, shared some seasonal ideas for cocktails with gin.
The Jasmine Cocktail
- 1½ oz. The Gin Foundry Europa
- ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ¼ oz. Campari
- ¼ oz. Cointreau
- Garnish: lemon twist
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass and garnish.
Winter G&T
-
- 2oz The Gin Foundry Europa
- Orange Peel
- 2 dashes Lavender Bitters
- Star Anise
- Rosemary Sprig
- Fevertree Elderflower Tonic
Directions:
Use a large wine glass. Pour 2oz of gin over large ice cube. Put in 2 dashes of bitters. Stir to combine. Place garnishes in glass and top with tonic. Quick stir.