Filed Under:Gin Cocktail, The Jasmine Cocktail, Winter G&T

Chris McClain, president of The Gin Foundry, shared some seasonal ideas for cocktails with gin.

The Jasmine Cocktail

  • 1½ oz. The Gin Foundry Europa
  • ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ oz. Campari
  • ¼ oz. Cointreau
  • Garnish: lemon twist

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass and garnish.

Winter G&T

    • 2oz The Gin Foundry Europa
    • Orange Peel
    • 2 dashes Lavender Bitters
    • Star Anise
    • Rosemary Sprig
    • Fevertree Elderflower Tonic

Directions:

Use a large wine glass. Pour 2oz of gin over large ice cube. Put in 2 dashes of bitters. Stir to combine. Place garnishes in glass and top with tonic. Quick stir.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch