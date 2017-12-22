Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A man was killed by police officers Friday in Harrisburg after police say he fired at marked police vehicles from multiple locations and wounded one officer.

CBS affiliate WHP reports that witnesses heard shots fired near the Pennsylvania State Capitol building, and authorities told WHP someone in a vehicle shot at a Capitol police car.

Troy Thompson with Dept of General Services says a car traveling on 3rd shot at a Capitol police car also traveling on 3rd in this area. Thompson says officer is OK – not taken to hospital. He was the only one in patrol car @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/SobfaHzlpT — Courtney Highfield (@CourtneyCBS21) December 22, 2017

Officials say the suspect was taken down by officers, but the bomb squad was called because of a “device” by the suspect’s body.

According to officials, Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, 51, was killed by police shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

That was after police say El-Mofty fired at marked police vehicles from multiple locations.

