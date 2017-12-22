Filed Under:Active Shooter, Harrisburg, Local TV

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A man was killed by police officers Friday in Harrisburg after police say he fired at marked police vehicles from multiple locations and wounded one officer.

CBS affiliate WHP reports that witnesses heard shots fired near the Pennsylvania State Capitol building, and authorities told WHP someone in a vehicle shot at a Capitol police car.

Officials say the suspect was taken down by officers, but the bomb squad was called because of a “device” by the suspect’s body.

According to officials, Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, 51, was killed by police shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

That was after police say El-Mofty fired at marked police vehicles from multiple locations.

