HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has been confirmed dead after a home fire in Beaver County in a fire that was fought by dozens of firefighters.

According to the Hopewell Township Police Department, one occupant of the home was found to be deceased inside the home.

The Thomson Lane home in Hopewell Township was fully engulfed when police and firefighters initially arrived at 8:50 p.m.

Multiple fire companies including dozens of firefighters responded to assist Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department.

The Beaver County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall are investigating.

