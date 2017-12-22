Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The check-out lines were pretty long at Kohl’s in Robinson as shoppers realized the clock is ticking down until Christmas Day.

KDKA money editor Jon Delano asked shoppers if they waited until the last minute to shop for Christmas.

“Every year, every year,” says Chuck O’Leary of Green Tree. “You’ll see men shopping with a dazed look in their eyes.”

True. You will see plenty of males out shopping this weekend.

“I’m out shopping for my mother right now,” says Adam Corner of Crafton.

“We just stopped in real quick to get something for my parents. We definitely waited last minute, and the lines are very long,” adds Michael Renne of Sewickley.

But the men are hardly alone — plenty of women are shopping, too.

“Last minute,” says Jill McDonald of Bulger.

It all adds up to parking lot gridlock at many of the area malls.

“This weekend is one of the biggest shopping days of the entire year,” says Ana Smith of the National Retail Federation.

They’re calling this Saturday “Super Saturday” with 126 million Americans expected to do last minute Christmas shopping.

How big is it?

Well, only 76 million Americans went into stores like this on Black Friday.

Smith says one out of four of us hasn’t shopped at all.

“Twenty-six percent of the population hasn’t had time to shop for the holidays,” says Smith.

“I agree with that,” says Glenda Jones of Steubenville. “My husband’s been calling us on the phone, and he hasn’t done one bit of shopping yet.”

And 42 percent of this weekend’s shoppers have no clue what to buy yet.

“I don’t really know. I’m just going to look around and hopefully find something she likes,” says Joseph Baron of Carnegie.

“I always look around first and then decide what I want to get, and if it’s a good sale, I’ll get it,” says Orlando Renne of Sewickley.

Speaking of sales, you will find them this weekend — experts say — particularly on apparel and winter wear, which is getting marked down.

“I’m seeing a lot more clearance things which is good, and most everything is 50 percent off, and who can’t beat that,” says Lucy Reichl of Robinson.

So there’s some advantage to last minute shopping.

“I do every year, and I get better deals every year [by waiting],” adds Jones.

And to help last-minute shoppers get everything they need this Christmas, both Toys “R” Us and Kohl’s are open 24 hours Friday and Saturday.