Filed Under:Bob Allen, Daniel Castagna, Local TV, West Mifflin School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The superintendent for the West Mifflin School District will stand trial on DUI charges.

West Mifflin School superintendent Daniel Castagna showed up in Beaver County Court on Friday to face charges of driving under the influence, speeding and careless driving.

In September, Castagna was stopped on Interstate 376 in Beaver County after his car was seen weaving and straddling the lane. State police say he had slurred speech, blood-shot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

State police say Castagna’s .15 alcohol blood level was nearly twice the legal limit.

“His reputation is suffering, obviously, with the nature of the allegations with the school district, but again, I can’t comment to that,” defense attorney Steven Valsamidis said.

The West Mifflin School District would only say that it’s taking the charges seriously. The law requires that Castagna receive due process, and this is considered a personnel matter. However, this is Castagna’s second DUI offense. Nine years ago, he went through the ARD program; it allows first-time offenders who go through the program to get the charges dismissed and their record expunged.

“This is a second offense DUI. Statutorily, he is eligible for ARD again in light of the circumstances of the first ARD. A little known fact a lot of people don’t realize, you can get ARD a second time for a second DUI,” Valsamidis said.

Castagna was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Jan. 30.

Comments
  1. Mike Ference says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:39 PM

    Maybe he can use the Daniel Castagna who got ripped off in a Las Vegas strip club as a character witness.

    https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/robberies/fraud-escalated-at-club-paradise-after-police-warned-management-detective-says/

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch