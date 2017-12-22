Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The superintendent for the West Mifflin School District will stand trial on DUI charges.
West Mifflin School superintendent Daniel Castagna showed up in Beaver County Court on Friday to face charges of driving under the influence, speeding and careless driving.
In September, Castagna was stopped on Interstate 376 in Beaver County after his car was seen weaving and straddling the lane. State police say he had slurred speech, blood-shot eyes and smelled of alcohol.
State police say Castagna’s .15 alcohol blood level was nearly twice the legal limit.
“His reputation is suffering, obviously, with the nature of the allegations with the school district, but again, I can’t comment to that,” defense attorney Steven Valsamidis said.
The West Mifflin School District would only say that it’s taking the charges seriously. The law requires that Castagna receive due process, and this is considered a personnel matter. However, this is Castagna’s second DUI offense. Nine years ago, he went through the ARD program; it allows first-time offenders who go through the program to get the charges dismissed and their record expunged.
“This is a second offense DUI. Statutorily, he is eligible for ARD again in light of the circumstances of the first ARD. A little known fact a lot of people don’t realize, you can get ARD a second time for a second DUI,” Valsamidis said.
Castagna was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Jan. 30.
Maybe he can use the Daniel Castagna who got ripped off in a Las Vegas strip club as a character witness.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/robberies/fraud-escalated-at-club-paradise-after-police-warned-management-detective-says/