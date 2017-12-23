WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
CHURCHILL (KDKA) — A man was killed and a woman was injured during a home invasion in Churchill Borough on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Forest Drive.

Police say when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local trauma hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

