CHURCHILL (KDKA) — A man was killed and a woman was injured during a home invasion in Churchill Borough on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Forest Drive.
Police say when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local trauma hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.
Further details have not been released at this time.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
