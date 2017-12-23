Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. on State Route 711, south of Palmer Drive, in Ligonier Township.
According to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office, 28-year-old Ryan J. Lute, of Cook Township, was driving south on State Route 711 when he went off the road, crashing into multiple trees. His vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its roof.
Lute was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office says they don’t believe Lute was using his cell phone at the time of the crash, but they do believe speed was a factor.
The coroner’s report says Lute was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.