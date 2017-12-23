Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A prosecutor says there’s “no doubt” that a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania’s state capital, wounding one of them, was targeting police officers.
Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says 51-year-old Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a capital police officer shortly after 4 p.m. Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. Marsico says both officers were in marked vehicles.
El-Mofty was killed during a shootout with local and state police. Authorities say he was armed with two handguns. The trooper struck is “doing well” and expected to make a full recovery.
El-Mofty has ties to the Middle East and recently traveled there, but the motive for the attack isn’t yet known. Marsico asked for information from the public about El-Mofty.
