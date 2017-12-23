Filed Under:Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, Gov. Tom Wolf, Harrisburg, law enforcement, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Trooper

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A prosecutor says there’s “no doubt” that a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania’s state capital, wounding one of them, was targeting police officers.

READ MORE: Report: Active Shooter In Harrisburg Killed

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says 51-year-old Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a capital police officer shortly after 4 p.m. Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. Marsico says both officers were in marked vehicles.

El-Mofty was killed during a shootout with local and state police. Authorities say he was armed with two handguns. The trooper struck is “doing well” and expected to make a full recovery.

El-Mofty has ties to the Middle East and recently traveled there, but the motive for the attack isn’t yet known. Marsico asked for information from the public about El-Mofty.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch