WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Bali, Jeff Swedenhjelm, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that Jeff “Swede” Swedenhjelm fell 33 feet on Monday.

Villagers took him to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe damage to his spinal cord. He currently is paralyzed from the chest down.

Lyric Swedenhjelm, who lives in Destin, said the family is trying to get her father to a country with a spinal specialist. She said Swedenhjelm is in a medically induced coma and is on a ventilator.

The family has started a fundraising page on GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $36,000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch