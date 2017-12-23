Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the turn of the ignition and the car started, people all over the region are hitting the road this holiday season. However, when Mother Nature interferes with your plans drivers say you have to drive carefully.

“I do have a lot of friends driving front wheel drive vehicles. And for them, I know traffic is hard. They got little kids they want to go around. Have family out of state or in state but a little further away,” said Bill Kozup from Avalon.

“We caution motorists. We know this is a heavy traveled evening. We want you to be safe so as conditions worsen please give yourself plenty of extra time and use care. Our crews will be out clearing the roads,” said PennDot District 11 spokesperson Steve Cowan.

PennDOT officials expect to see the snow pile up on Christmas Eve. They’re calling for one to three inches. Beginning at 4 p.m., crews will be out and about across the district. Sixty-five trucks will be out in Allegheny County.

“Go slow. Give yourself plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you so you gave room to stop,” said Cowan.

Taylor Stauffer, of Jefferson Hills, agrees that taking it slow is the right idea.

“I’m not really a nervous driver so it’s not that different for me. I just take it slow and watch for other drivers because they might be nervous,” said Stauffer.

PennDOT officials want to remind drivers to give salt truck drivers space and don’t pass them if you see them on the roads. They’re also paying special attention to bridges, ramps and overpasses as they tend to freeze first.