Filed Under:Pittsburgh Area Schools, Suspensions

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The youngest students at Pittsburgh public schools will no longer be suspended for violations like showing up late or disrupting class.

A new policy will prevent students up to the second grade from being subject to out-of-school suspension for minor, nonviolent infractions. The change was approved by the school board this week and takes effect next school year.

Some school administrators opposed passage of the policy, saying they needed more time to prepare for it.

A proposal to extend the policy to students up to the fifth grade failed.

