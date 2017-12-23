Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released linebacker James Harrison.
The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they released Harrison to make room on the active roster for offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List.
If it’s the end, pretty AMAZING career for an UNDRAFTED player who was cut four different times. James Harrison’s Career Stats: Alltime Steelers sack leader 82.5, 33 forced fumbles 5 ProBowls. #NFL Def POY AND one of the biggest plays in SB history.
Harrison has been with the Steelers since 2002, when he was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent.
