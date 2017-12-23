WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:James Harrison, Local TV, Marcus Gilbert, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released linebacker James Harrison.

The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they released Harrison to make room on the active roster for offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List.

Harrison has been with the Steelers since 2002, when he was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments
  1. Dottie Kowal says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:22 PM

    losing a great player going to miss him

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch