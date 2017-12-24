Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A person has been ejected from a vehicle during a vehicle accident on Route 28 Southbound near RIDC and the road was down to one lane in both directions.
According to Allegheny County dispatch, the accident occurred near RIDC and one person was ejected from a vehicle.
Accident on Route 28 has both inbound and outbound traffic down to one lane near RIDC Park. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/cyEuPI25Z4
— David Highfield (@DavidHighfield) December 24, 2017
The on-ramp to the road was closed at Harmarville and the road was down to one lane in both directions near RIDC for the accident reconstructive team. PennDOT is assisting with the road closure.
The accident occurred Sunday around 3:00 p.m. There is no word on the number of vehicles involved or other injuries.
Stay with KDKA for more information.