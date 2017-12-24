WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Texans Preview | Harrison Released | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Pro Bowl | More Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A person has been ejected from a vehicle during a vehicle accident on Route 28 Southbound near RIDC and the road was down to one lane in both directions.

According to Allegheny County dispatch, the accident occurred near RIDC and one person was ejected from a vehicle.

The on-ramp to the road was closed at Harmarville and the road was down to one lane in both directions near RIDC for the accident reconstructive team. PennDOT is assisting with the road closure.

The accident occurred Sunday around 3:00 p.m. There is no word on the number of vehicles involved or other injuries.

Stay with KDKA for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch