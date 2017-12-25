WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Donning red hats and carrying a white box, two of Santa’s helpers trek through the snow to deliver a kitten to family.

The Humane Society has a program where they deliver kittens to families.

“I didn’t tell them anything,” Howard Reck said.” I told them first, we were thinking about getting cats and there were no cats here today so they were disappointed.”

The family’s black cat died a few months ago.

“My dad told me that the cats, someone else bought them,” said Taylor Reck.

“We’ve done this program about five years, and there have been hundreds of animals that have gone through this process,” said CEO of Humane Animal Rescue Dan Rossi. “We have had zero returns or issues.”

