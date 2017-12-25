Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police were called to the 500 block of Talbot Avenue Monday morning in response to a 911 call about a stabbing.
They found a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, and he was transported to a local trauma hospital where he is listed as being in stable condition.
Police determined that Mary Jenkins, 34, is responsible for the stabbing.
The stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jenkins, charging her with aggravated assault, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering another person.
Jenkins is not currently in custody, but is from the Braddock area.
Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.