ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A record-breaking snowfall on Christmas Day brought travel in the Erie area to a near standstill, forcing travelers to reconsider their plans to drive through northwestern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service reported 34″ of snow fell on Erie on Christmas Day, the highest single-day total ever recorded.

The NWS was expecting more snow for Erie County, Pa. Another 4-8″ was expected to fall between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police reported early Tuesday morning that travel on all roadways in Erie County is not recommended. Travelers are being advised to stay in place.

PennDOT issued a speed restriction Tuesday morning for Interstate 79, between Meadville (Exit 147A) and Interstate 90. Both I-79 and I-90 remained snow-covered in Erie County early Tuesday morning.

State Police said there have been reports of numerous cars being stuck on roads throughout the northern half of Erie County, from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

