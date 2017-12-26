WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NEW ENGLAND (KDKA) — The New England Patriots announced they have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker James Harrison.

Harrison referenced Tom Brady on his Instagram page, saying, “finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”

james harrison tom brady James Harrison Signs With The New England Patriots

Photo Courtesy: James Harrison Instagram

Around 5:30 p.m. the Patriots made it official with a tweet:

Pittsburgh cut Harrison on Saturday, Dec. 23. He had been reported to be visiting with the Patriots earlier today.

According to ESPN, Harrison was expected to sign with the New England Patriots.

Both the Steelers and Patriots have earned a playoff berth and a bye-week in the upcoming NFL playoffs.

