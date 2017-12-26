Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW ENGLAND (KDKA) — The New England Patriots announced they have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker James Harrison.
Harrison referenced Tom Brady on his Instagram page, saying, “finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”
Around 5:30 p.m. the Patriots made it official with a tweet:
#Patriots Sign Veteran LB James Harrison; Release LB Trevor Reilly: https://t.co/3I6GaOx6Dd
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2017
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Pittsburgh cut Harrison on Saturday, Dec. 23. He had been reported to be visiting with the Patriots earlier today.
According to ESPN, Harrison was expected to sign with the New England Patriots.
Both the Steelers and Patriots have earned a playoff berth and a bye-week in the upcoming NFL playoffs.