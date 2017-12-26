WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
CHIPPEWA (KDKA) — Dozens of firefighters and police officers helped search for a missing elderly man who was found Tuesday evening.

The search for Earl Denbow Jr., 70, a military veteran, began at the parking lot behind the Chippewa Police Department.

Police said the fresh snow helped them look for the missing man’s footprints. The search began when the police spotted his blue Nissan Altima parked at the police station’s back lot.

Police and firefighters met at the police department and searched on ATVs.

Police indicated that the parked car led them to alert Denbow’s family when they quickly learned he didn’t have his cell phone or medication on him.

Police say he acted normal when he got out of his car and walked away, as seen from surveillance video.

