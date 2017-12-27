WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days, prompting a disaster emergency declaration.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper signed a declaration of disaster emergency which she said would allow “needed resources to be obtained.”

Emergency management coordinator Dale Robinson says that will allow officials to bring in some National Guard resources with forecasters predicting more snow Wednesday.

The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

Erie has issued a snow emergency, citing “dangerous and impassable” roads. Officials urged people to avoid travel.

