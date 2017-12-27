WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:fire ball, Meteor, New England

YORK, Maine (AP) – A fireball that lit up the evening sky is lighting up social media.

The bright streak Tuesday evening was seen in parts of New England, including southern Maine and New Hampshire.

The Mount Agamenticus Conservation Program webcam on Mount Agamenticus in York County captured the event at 5:52 p.m.

(Photo Credit: The Mount Agamenticus Conservation Region)

The National Weather Service in Gray tweeted, “Did you see a fireball or meteor just now?”

One social media user tweeted that her parents in Wakefield, New Hampshire, thought it was fireworks. Observers are being encouraged to report what they saw to the American Meteor Society website.

