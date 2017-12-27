WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Texans Preview | Harrison Released | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Pro Bowl | More Steelers
Filed Under:Local TV, Marshall-Shadeland, Mitchell Street, Rick Dayton

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) – A man was treated for smoke inhalation after his home caught fire early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Around 5:30 a.m., a passerby saw smoke coming from the home on Mitchell Street and called 911.

Firefighters fought through thick smoke to get to the homeowner, who was on the second floor. He was asleep and had no idea his home was on fire.

“Right now, the one gentleman is being seen by the medics for smoke inhalation, but he will probably not be transported to the hospital,” Pittsburgh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Ciesielski said. “He will be taken care of by his family and it’s nice to have family this time of the year to help you out.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch