MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) – A man was treated for smoke inhalation after his home caught fire early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
Around 5:30 a.m., a passerby saw smoke coming from the home on Mitchell Street and called 911.
Firefighters fought through thick smoke to get to the homeowner, who was on the second floor. He was asleep and had no idea his home was on fire.
“Right now, the one gentleman is being seen by the medics for smoke inhalation, but he will probably not be transported to the hospital,” Pittsburgh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Ciesielski said. “He will be taken care of by his family and it’s nice to have family this time of the year to help you out.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.