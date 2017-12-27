WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Texans Preview | Harrison Released | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Pro Bowl | More Steelers
Filed Under:Charleston, Kyle Wilson Stowers, West Virginia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21. Before fleeing, he injected what the victim says was meth into her arm against her will.

kyle wilson stowers Man Accused Of Beating, Injecting Pregnant Woman With Meth

(Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Jail)

The woman told police Stowers “left her for dead.” According to the complaint, she is 37 weeks pregnant. Police did not say what Stowers’ motive was.

Charleston police caught Stowers shortly after he fled. He is charged with assault, and his bail has been set at $10,000. The news reports say it’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch