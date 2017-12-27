WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Texans Preview | Harrison Released | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Pro Bowl | More Steelers
Filed Under:Florida, Michael Joseph Oleksik

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COCOA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man told investigators he punched an automatic teller machine because it gave him too much cash.

An arrest report says 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik man caused about $5,000 in damage to an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa on Nov. 29. He was arrested Dec. 22 on a criminal mischief charge after bank officials decided to press charges.

michael joseph oleksik Florida Man Claims He Punched ATM For Giving Too Much Cash

(Photo Credit: Florida Department of Corrections)

Florida Today reports surveillance video captured Oleksik pummeling the touch screen.

An arrest report says that Oleksik told a bank manager he was angry that the machine was giving him too much money and he didn’t know what to do because he was in a hurry for work. He apologized for causing damage.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Oleksik.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch