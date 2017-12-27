Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILMERDING (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is advising residents in Wilmerding to be cautious around wildlife after a rabid cat was found in the area.

According to the Health Department, one woman was scratched by the cat and is now getting medical treatment.

The animal was found in the 400 block of Orient Avenue, and brought to a Health Department facility.

Officials are worried the cat may have interacted with other animals, like pets, and people in the area.

Wilmerding residents who think they or their pet may have come into contact with the cat are being urged to contact the Health Department immediately.

ACHD Director Dr. Karen Hacker said in a press release, “We strongly urge all residents to avoid any kind of contact with a wild or stray animal, particularly those in Wilmerding, where the rabid cat was found. If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.”

Officials say the cat did not exhibit the typical symptoms of rabies, but instead was lethargic, sickly and weak, and hissed when it was approached.

There have been 16 rabid animals found in Allegheny County this year, including raccoons, bats, cats and a skunk.