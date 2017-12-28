WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Fatal Fire, New York, New York City, NYC

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York City mayor’s press secretary says at least six people have died in a blaze at a Bronx apartment building on a frigid night, and several more have been injured.

Press Secretary Eric Phillips says the eventual toll is still uncertain. The Fire Department of New York said earlier that 15 people were seriously injured in the fire near the Bronx Zoo Thursday night.

About 170 firefighters are at the five-story, walk-up apartment house. Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio also plans to head there.

Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

One of the deadliest fires in recent memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch