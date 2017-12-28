Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This time of year, it’s out with the old and in with the new.

When it comes to road construction around here, it seems like it’s never out.

Big projects are already planned for the Parkway North, Elizabeth Bridge and parts of Oakland and the Mon Valley. But, wait. There are more planned for Route 28, the West End and near Kennywood.

Like a shock absorber test track, Route 28 from the Butler line south has more patches than a NASCAR driver’s jumpsuit.

“That road has had a lot of patching and we’re excited to be doing an overlay on the entire 7-mile stretch,” PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said.

In order to get back to comfortable riding, there will take a lot of hammering, milling, and paving amidst driving numbers that grow from north to south

“Between 21,000 and 50,000 vehicles,” Moon-Sirianni said.

So, PennDOT is telling the contractor to not work during the morning and evening rush hours.

“Most of the work here will be done weekends, or at night,” Moon-Sirianni said.

In addition to a new riding surface, the Tarentum ramps will get new life, and the entire stretch gets new lighting.

Also being fitted for an upgrade is the West End Bypass from the Fort Pitt Tunnel to the West End Bridge.

“We’re going to do some pavement reconstruction in that area,” Moon-Sirianni said.

The plan includes fixing the confusion southbound at the Wabash ramp just before the Parkway. The ramp will be lengthened.

“We’re going to put much better signing up because a lot of people now think the Wabash exit is the Parkway exit,” Moon-Sirianni said.

This work also includes replacing the Shaler Street overpass that angles up above the bypass. They’ll build the replacement bridge nearby and then next spring, bring in a “self-propelled modular transport.”

“Then, this devise will pick it up and put it into place,” Moon-Sirianni said.

Additionally, Route 837 in front of Kennywood gets a makeover in 2018.

Long needed, the work to return to smooth riding will get started early.

“A lot of the work will occur prior to Kennywood opening,” Moon-Sirianni said.

Any work not finished will be done to avoid the park’s hours and on the weekends.

“So, a lot of this work will probably be occurring during the nights,” Moon-Sirianni said.