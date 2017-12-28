Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures expected in the single digits on New Year’s Eve this Sunday, First Night organizers are doing some last minute rearranging to their festivities that attract thousands to downtown Pittsburgh.

“Ninety percent of the activities are already programmed to be inside,” First Night Festival director Sarah Azziz told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

“We have almost 30 indoor venues already activated, so the changes that we’re making are really bringing some of the things that were programmed outside indoors just to make it a more comfortable experience for all the guests that come down.”

Obviously, some things remain outside, like the fireworks that kick off the event at 6 p.m. and ring in the new year at midnight, but live outdoor music will move indoors, says Aziz.

“We had planned a longer set towards the midnight hour with Lee Fields and the Expressions headlining, but we’ve moved that performance inside the Benedum Center,” she said.

Other performances scheduled on some outside stages will also move indoors.

One of the casualties of this ultra-cold, single digit, First Night celebration is the cancellation of the parade up and down Penn Avenue.

But all the bands and the puppeteers can still be seen — warm — inside the August Wilson Center.

MORE INFORMATION:

One activity that stays outside in the cold is the popular fire and ice display at Penn and Ninth.

“Their set times are going to be adjusted — shorter but more frequent,” Azziz said.

And three warming stations will be set up outdoors.

“There will be a series of patio heaters, if you are familiar with those. They’ll keep you nice and toasty,” said Azziz.

And, cold or not, everyone will be outdoors to see the Future of Pittsburgh Ball rise in the air to ring in 2018.