PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A man who was seriously hurt while chasing after a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers hat is now in Malaysia for emergency surgery.

Jeff Swedenhjelm fell from a roof in Bali last week and was left paralyzed from the chest down.

Villagers took him to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe damage to his spinal cord.
He was recently flown to Malaysia for surgery.

A GoFundMe page was set up to pay for his medical bills. As of this posting, the campaign had raised more than $79,000.

