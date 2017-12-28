WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Darlena Johnson, McKees Rocks, Stabbing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in connection with a stabbing in McKees Rocks on Thursday that left a man critically injured.

Allegheny County Police say the stabbing happened around 3:10 p.m. at the Hays Manor housing complex.

Darlena Johnson, 27, of McKees Rocks, is facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. She is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and about 160 pounds.

darlena johnson Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Woman Accused In McKees Rocks Stabbing

(Source: Allegheny County Police)

The 32-year-old victim was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. He underwent surgery and is now in critical condition.

Police have not released his name.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or knows where she is, is being urged to call 911, or the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch