MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in connection with a stabbing in McKees Rocks on Thursday that left a man critically injured.
Allegheny County Police say the stabbing happened around 3:10 p.m. at the Hays Manor housing complex.
Darlena Johnson, 27, of McKees Rocks, is facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. She is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and about 160 pounds.
The 32-year-old victim was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. He underwent surgery and is now in critical condition.
Police have not released his name.
Anyone who has seen Johnson or knows where she is, is being urged to call 911, or the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.