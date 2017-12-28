WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing man who they say suffers from significant mental illness.

According to police, 60-year-old Chester Clark was last seen leaving his Oakland home on Dec. 15. He has not been taking his medication.

missing chester clark Police Looking For Missing Pittsburgh Man Suffering From ‘Significant Mental Illness’

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Clark is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, about 170 pounds, is bald with dark hair on the sides of his head and has brown eyes. Police say he often wears hats, including cowboy hats and tossle caps.

He may also be wearing his Steelers jacket.

Police say Clark is known to frequent the Jubilee Kitchen, Light of Life Mission, Market Square and the Watson Street/Fifth Avenue area. He may appear to be homeless.

Anyone who has seen Clark is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

