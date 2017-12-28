WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
WHITE OAK (KDKA) –Two people were found dead after a fire broke out at a home in White Oak Thursday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out in the 3000 block of State Street around 3:30 a.m.

A man delivering newspapers saw flames coming from the front of the home. He got out of his truck and banged on the side of the house until the intense flames forced him back.

The two victims were found dead on the first floor of the home. Their names have not been released at this time.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control around 6 a.m. Due to the frigid temperatures, icicles quickly formed on the house where firefighters had been spraying water.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

