PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It seems like just yesterday that we were ringing in 2017, but another year has come and gone. This was certainly a memorable year in Pittsburgh sports for a number of reasons. Here's a look back at some of the biggest sports stories in Pittsburgh over the past year:

MAY: May was a big month for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they made their march to the Stanley Cup. The most exciting moment came at the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Final. The Penguins and Senators met at PPG Paints Arena for a winner-take-all Game 7. But, the game couldn’t be settled in regulation or even the first period of overtime. But, 5:09 into the second overtime, Chris Kunitz cemented his place in Pittsburgh sports lore. Kunitz’s knuckling one-timer through traffic beat goaltender Craig Anderson and sent the Penguins back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. It’s definitely one of those moments that Penguins fans will be talking about forever.

JULY: The Pittsburgh Steelers could not reach a long-term deal with Le'Veon Bell, which led to him sitting out training camp. In February, the team placed the franchise tag on Bell. The star running back eventually singed the one-year, $12.1 million tender in September.

AUGUST: One highlight of the Pittsburgh Pirates' season was a late August matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rich Hill took a no-hitter into the 10th inning, but Josh Harrison changed everything with one swing of the bat. With the score still 0-0 and facing a 2-1 count, Harrison got a pitch he liked and sent it into the left field bleachers at PNC Park. Hill's no-hitter was gone, his shutout was gone and he took the loss. Not to mention, he lost the perfect game in the ninth inning due to a fielding error.

SEPTEMBER: The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines prior to a game against the Chicago Bears. Every member of the Steelers, except for one, remained in the tunnel as the national anthem played before the game. Former Army Ranger and current left tackle Alejandro Villanueva stood near the tunnel with his hand over his heart for the national anthem, the rest of the team remained in the locker room. Many NFL teams have been issuing statements voicing their displeasure after President Donald Trump called for NFL owners to suspend or fire players who protested the national anthem. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers made this choice "not to be disrespectful to the anthem but to remove ourselves from this circumstance. People shouldn't have to choose."