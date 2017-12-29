Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Paramedics and EMTs will be on hand at Pittsburgh’s First Night to help with any health-related issues and as with any event with big crowds, police will be there to help with security.

The First Night family tent has already been set up along with some portable heaters and the city has put out a reminder that it’s important to bundle up and dress appropriately for frigid temperatures.

Claire Pore from West Newton admits the cold might keep her and her family away this year.

“I’m not sure about this year. It seems like an especially cold year, especially for the kids, so I don’t know,” she said.

While some events have been moved indoors, including the popular parade with giant puppets, First Night’s director says personnel will be ready for any emergencies involving the cold — or anything else.

“We will have a medical team on site. We also have the new police substation that has opened right next to the Fairmont Hotel. That will be open all night,” festival director Sarah Aziz said.

As for security, one tactic they’ll employ is something we’ve seen at previous First Night celebrations and other city events — dump trucks filled with sand to protect streets filled with pedestrians.

Also expect to see police in the crowd — some in uniform, but others in plainclothes and in places you might not expect.

The city says surveillance cameras will also be monitored.

Aziz says they have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to people’s safety.

“Our Trust security team works really closely with the city to make sure that everybody is very, very safe,” Aziz said. “We’re taking all necessary precautions and everyone should feel really good about coming down.”

The official countdown to 2018 will be held outside at the Highmark Stage.