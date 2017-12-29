Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BUTLER (KDKA) — A Florida man is facing charges for attempting to break into a Butler County bank last week by breaking through a wall next to an ATM.
Butler Township Police say 55-year-old Timothy Roose, of Sunrise, Fla., has been charged with felony criminal attempt burglary, felony criminal attempt criminal trespass and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 23 at a Northwest Savings Bank on Pittsburgh Road in Oak Hills.
Police say the suspect used tools to break though a wall of the bank next to an ATM in an attempt to get into the bank, but he couldn’t gain access to the ATM due to some high security features surrounding the machine.
According to police, nothing was taken or tampered with.
Video surveillance footage led police to identify Roose as the suspect, and police then obtained a search warrant for Roose’s vehicle. Inside his vehicle, they found the tools used in the attempted break-in and the clothing Roose was wearing in the surveillance footage.
Roose was arrested, arraigned and placed in the Butler County Prison on $75,000 bond.