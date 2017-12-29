WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Warming Shelters | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HYNDMAN, Pa. (KDKA) — Several train cars carrying hazardous materials reportedly derailed in Bedford County on Friday evening.

According to WTAJ, four CSX train cars derailed just south of Hyndman sometime Friday evening.

Emergency dispatchers told WTAJ the cars were carrying hazardous materials, but none of the cars were leaking.

In August, at least 32 CSX freight train cars carrying hazardous materials went off the tracks in Hyndman, forcing the entire town to evacuate. Most residents were allowed to return three days later.

